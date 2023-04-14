'Power-Hungry People Have Done Much Harm To Country': PM Modi Attacks Congress

"They complain that they, too, ruled the country for decades".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Opposition saying that credit-hungry people or those whose only ambition is to lord over the country has done much harm to it.

He added that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the service of the nation and its people and commitment and devotion to the country are at the core of its efforts.

Addressing the public gathering in Guwahati, Assam, ahead of the historic Bihur celebrations, PM Modi took aim at the Congress, saying, "Whenever I talk about the development of the Northeast over the last nine years, some people get disturbed because they can't claim credit for the growth in the state."

"They complain that they, too, ruled the country for decades. Power and credit-hungry leaders, whose only ambition is to lord over the country, have done much damage to our people," added the PM.

Underlining his attachment to the people of Assam, PM Modi said, "We work with the spirit of being your servants. That is why Northeast does not seem far to us and the feeling of belongingness remains regardless of where we are. Today, people in the Northeast have come forward and taken ownership of their of development. They are moving forward with the mantra of development."

"Today, the Northeast has got its first AIIMS, and Assam has got three new medical colleges. In the last nine years, we have worked on infrastructure projects, which is why everyone here talks about connectivity-related infrastructure projects," added PM Modi.

Further, targeting the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Instead of catering to a particular vote bank, we are focused on reducing the difficulties of the people of the country. We want to ensure that our sisters do not have to travel far for treatment. We are woking to ensure that no poor person has to postpone his treatment for want of money."

"Due to the policies of previous governments, we had less number of doctors and medical professionals. It was a huge roadblock to accessing quality healthcare services in the country," he added.

Involing the transformation of the country's healthcare sector, PM Modi said, "In the 10 years before 2014, only about 150 medical colleges were built in the country. However, in the last 9 years, about 300 new medical colleges have been built by our government. MBBS seats in the country have also doubled to more than one lakh in the last nine years."

"I understand that having no money for treatment is a big worry for the poor, and therefore, we launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. I know that expensive medicines are a big concern for the poor and the middle class, and therefore, our govt opened more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras for access to affordable medicines," added PM Modi.

Later on Friday, PM Modi will witness a colourful Bihu programme, which will feature performances by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers.

He will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 crore to the nation.

Rongali Bihu is observed in the first week of the month of Bohag (mid-April) every year. Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community.

The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)