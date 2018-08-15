PM Ignores Security Protocol To Meet School Children At Red Fort

Hundreds of school children were invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2018 12:00 IST
PM Modi spoke with students who attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

New Delhi: 

Ignoring security protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stepped out of his car to meet school children after his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort in the capital.

Like each year, hundreds of school children in the tricolour attire were invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era monument. 

A number of them surrounded the Prime Minister's car, prompting PM Modi to step out to meet them. 

The Prime Minister shook hands with some students and waved at others. He was also seen talking to a few of them.
 

