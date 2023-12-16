PM Modi Holds Talks With Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and investment.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday, his first trip to India as the top leader of the Gulf nation.

"Giving a boost to India-Oman Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi warmly received His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at Hyderabad House, setting the stage for bilateral discussions," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X ahead of the talks.

"Agenda includes taking stock of bilateral ties and charting pathways for the future collaboration between the two countries," he said.

In the morning, Sultan bin Tarik was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the fore-court of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"This first state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman," the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier this week while announcing the trip.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.







(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)