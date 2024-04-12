PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Rajasthan's Dausa

PM Modi campaigned for BJP candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow on Friday evening in Rajasthan's Dausa Lok Sabha constituency to canvas support for BJP candidate Kanhaiya Lal Meena.

PM Modi was joined by Kanhaiya Lal Meena and Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena in an open vehicle as they road shows began amid tight security arrangements.

The Prime Minister waved at people lined up on both sides of the road and showed the BJP's 'lotus' poll symbol to appeal to people to vote for the party.

