PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Poll-Bound Rajasthan Amid Tight Security

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome PM Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday evening amid tight security.

As the prime minister began his roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate in the walled city of Jaipur, a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him.

The roadshow will traverse through Bapu Bazaar, Kisahapole Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad and Johari Bazaar before culminating at Sanganeri Gate.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held election rallies in Baran, Kota and Karauli districts and targeted the Congress government in the state over the issues of law-and-order situation and corruption.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)