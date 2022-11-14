PM Modi Heads To Bali To Attend G20 Summit

The G20 presidency handover to India will take place during the Summit in Bali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to Indonesia's Bali to attend the 17th G20 (Group of 20 countries) Leaders' Summit. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various G20 leaders.

Ahead of his official visit, PM Modi said, "On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them."

This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will hold the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 for a one-year period. The presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

PM Modi also said that he will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation, the statement reads.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks on key issues of global concern under the summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," a statement said quoting PM Modi.

PM Modi said that during his interactions at the G20 Summit, he will highlight India's achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all.

The Bali Summit, slated for November 15-16, comprises three working sessions at the leaders' level, in which PM Modi will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)