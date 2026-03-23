PM Modi Heads List Of Longest-Serving Leaders: Who Are The Others?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of an elected government in India. He has completed 8,932 days in public office. This milestone combines his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister. This is the beginning of his 25th year in leadership. PM Modi has overtaken Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as Sikkim's Chief Minister for 8,930 days.

India's Longest-Serving Heads Of Government

Narendra Modi – 8,932 days

Combining his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister (2001–2014) and Prime Minister (2014–present), Narendra Modi has become India's longest-serving head of an elected government. Elected Prime Minister in 2014, he became the first non-Congress leader to secure a full majority in the Lok Sabha.

Pawan Kumar Chamling – 8,930 days

Chamling served Sikkim for nearly 25 years (1994–2019), making him one of India's longest-serving state leaders. His tenure is remembered for stability and efforts to modernise a small Himalayan state.

Naveen Patnaik – 8,848 days

Patnaik, the 14th Chief Minister of Odisha, held office from 2000 to 2024. He maintained power through multiple terms, focusing on disaster management, social welfare, and industrial development in the state.

Jyoti Basu – 8,234 days

Jyoti Basu led West Bengal from 1977 to 2000, making him the state's longest-serving Chief Minister with over 23 years in office.

Gegong Apang – 8,200+ days

Geong Apang governed Arunachal Pradesh through multiple terms between 1980 and 2016, serving over three decades intermittently.

Lal Thanhawla – 8,000+ days

Lal Thanhawla was Chief Minister of Mizoram across several terms from 1984 to 2018.

Manik Sarkar – 7,000+ days

Manik Sarkar served as Tripura Chief Minister from 1998 to 2018, leading the state for two decades.

Jawaharlal Nehru – 6,130 days

India's first Prime Minister held office continuously from 1947 to 1964, making him the longest-serving PM in continuous tenure.

Sheila Dikshit – 5,845 days

Sheila Dikshit led Delhi from 1998 to 2013, credited with urban renewal projects, metro expansion, and modernisation of civic infrastructure.

M Karunanidhi – 5,840 days

M Karunanidhi served multiple terms as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister between 1969 and 2011.