PM Modi Has Become Dhritarashtra, BJP Is Duryodhan: Congress

Randeep Surjewala also said the BJP is the new version of East India Company

Accusing the BJP-led Central government of trying to create a divide among Hindus and Muslims ahead of 2019 elections to polarise the society, the Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become blind like Mahabharata character "Dhritrashtra" in his pursuit of power.

The party also compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with another Mahabharata character, Duryodhan, and said it is disrobing social harmony and brotherhood.

"Modi government is trying to create a divide among Hindus and Muslims in order to polarise the society ahead of elections, which reflects the unhealthy mindset of its ministers and the Prime Minister," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"Sensing defeat in 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Modi has become blind like Dhritarashtra due to his lust for power. By spreading hatred and pursuing divisive politics, he is aiming to win the election," he added.

He said: "BJP's sole aim is to grab power. Power-hungry BJP is playing the role of Duryodhan.

"But Modiji should understand that Godse's ideology can never defeat Gandhi''s ideology. He asks about Congress'' religion. Our religion is Indianess. Congress has represented every citizen, every religion, caste, language, customs and region," Mr Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said the BJP is the new version of East India Company. "Divide and rule was then their principle, divide the society is now BJP's principle."

Referring to the collapse of part of a canopy at PM's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore town on Monday, in which scores were injured, Mr Surjewala said: "Although a canopy collapsed in Prime Minister''s rally and people were injured, a power-hungry Modiji continued his speech."

"Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra are badly affected by floods, but he is busy with rallies," he added.