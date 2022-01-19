PM Modi Greets National Disaster Response Force On Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said NDRF is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures. (File)

Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.

The NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.

Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/t7LlIpGy3l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, the country also has to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject, Modi tweeted.

"India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)