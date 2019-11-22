'One Of Our Most Experienced': PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh On 80th Birthday

Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 80th birthday today, praising him for propagating socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia's ideals through his long political career.

"I extend my best wishes to Mulayam Singh Yadavji on the special occasion of his 80th birthday. He is one of the most experienced leaders of the country and has always been at the forefront of spreading the ideology of Dr Lohia. I wish him a healthy and long life," read a tweet posted by PM Modi in Hindi.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2019

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939. He went on to form the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and remained its chief until 2017, when the position was taken over by his son Akhilesh Yadav after a bitter family feud.

The veteran politician served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms, and as a Union Minister in 1996.

However, this is not the first time the two leaders have wished well for each other. In the run-up to the general elections earlier this year, Mulayam Singh Yadav took the floor of the 16th Lok Sabha to make a surprise comment that drew loud cheers from the BJP while sending those from his own party scrambling to find excuses. "I want to congratulate the Prime Minister for trying to move ahead, taking everyone along. I want all members to win and return, and you to become the Prime Minister again," he said.



— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 22, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also greeted the veteran leader on his birthday earlier today. "I wish former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav all the best on his birthday. I ask Lord Ram to bless him with a healthy, long and active life," he tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav currently represents Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha.

