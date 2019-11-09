PM Modi Congratulates Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth On Electoral Victory

PM Modi said he and Pravind Jugnauth have "worked closely" to strengthen fraternal relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on his electoral victory.

PM Modi acknowledged that he and Pravind Jugnauth have "worked closely" to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius.

"Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory. We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius. I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our engagement," PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory.



We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius.



I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our engagement. @MauritiusPMpic.twitter.com/0bpW3hWKnF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

Pravind Jugnauth's ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) won more than half of parliamentary seats, securing incumbent Pravind Jugnauth a five-year term, interim election results showed on Friday, New York Times reported.

Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) won 35 of the 62 seats up for grabs while its rivals, the Labour Party and the Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM), garnered 15 and 10 seats respectively, the election commission said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.