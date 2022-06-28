PM Modi Greeted By UAE President At Airport. A Hug Followed

PM Modi was received by the airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a hug at the Abu Dhabi airport by United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Indian leader made a brief stopover on his return from the G7 summit. The visit comes weeks after a row over alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson, since suspended, caused a diplomatic outrage.

The Prime Minister conveyed his personal condolences on the demise of former president of the Gulf nation Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the UAE President.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away in May, served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. After his death, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was sworn in as the new President of the UAE.

"I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Addressing a briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to UAE, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said security, education and investment are among areas of discussion between India and UAE and bilateral relations are "dynamic, robust, and widespread".

Answering a query about controversial remarks of a suspended BJP leader, he said, "as far as Prophet issue is concerned, almost all Middle East countries have an understanding of India's position. We've communicated our stand on various platforms. I don't think that will be taken forward anymore."