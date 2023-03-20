PM Modi Gifts Japan PM Sandalwood Lord Buddha Statue From Karnataka

The craft involves carving intricate designs into blocks of fragrant sandalwood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Japan's Prime Minister Funio Kishida, who is on a two-day visit to India, a sandalwood statue of Lord Buddha from Karnataka in a Kadamwoodi Jali box.

The front side of the statue depicts Lord Buddha in a meditative state, with the Bodhi tree being carved on the back side of the statue. The art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite art that is practiced in Karnataka for centuries.

The craft involves carving intricate designs into blocks of fragrant sandalwood and creating intricate sculptures, figurines & other decorative items. Its earliest origins can be traced back to the third century BCE, when sandalwood was used to make wooden idols and carvings for temples and other religious sites.

These sandalwood carvings of Buddha are highly valued by collectors and spiritual seekers alike.

Japan's Prime Minister arrived in Delhi today morning to up bilateral ties in a range of areas and explore the convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 to address various global problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 presidency as the best opportunity to work for the global good.

Prime Minister Kishida said he will unveil on "Indian soil" his plan for a free-and-open Indo-Pacific amid China's aggressive behaviour in the region.