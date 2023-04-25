Kerala Gets 1st Vande Bharat Train, PM To Launch Water Metro Next: 10 Facts

The Vande Bharat train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several other projects in Kerala.

He will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

After PM Modi landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport today, his journey to the Central Railway Station was akin to a roadshow as thousands lined up on the roadsides, hours in advance, to greet him and showered him with flowers as his cavalcade passed them.

PM Modi is visiting the southern state amidst the BJP's massive minority outreach programme which apparently has evoked a positive response from a section of priests of various Christian denominations.

The party leaders' recent visit to Christian families and their breakfast meetings with some priests in the community are being viewed as part of their efforts to reach out to minorities ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP believes that PM Modi's visit would give an impetus to their ongoing campaign and kickstart the party's propaganda for the general election.

The Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kochi yesterday, markedly different from his other roadshows.