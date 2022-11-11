PM Flags Off South's First Semi-High Speed Vande Bharat Express

This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express in the country and the first such train in south India.

"It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

PM Modi also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at the KSR railway station.

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Karnataka government and the Railways ministry are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Varanasi (Kashi).

"The pilgrims will be provided with comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj," the PMO said.

PM Modi paid floral tributes to the statues of poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Later in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. At noon, he will unveil a 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the airport.

Around 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will attend the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

