PM Modi Delivers Inaugural Address At India Global Week: Top Quotes

India remains one of the most open economies in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this afternoon as he delivered the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020.

Pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalization, the three-day virtual event --- themed "Be The Revival : India and a Better New World" ---- is expected to discuss ways to boost the virus-hit economy. It will be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations

"On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy," PM Modi said during the virtual address as spoke about the revival of the economy.

PM's address comes as India's coronavirus tally surged to 7.67 lakh cases this morning.

Here are the top quotes from PM's address at India Global Week 2020: