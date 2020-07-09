PM Modi Delivers Inaugural Address At India Global Week: Top Quotes

India remains one of the most open economies in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this afternoon as he delivered the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020.
Pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalization, the three-day virtual event --- themed "Be The Revival : India and a Better New World" ---- is expected to discuss ways to boost the virus-hit economy. It will be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations
"On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy," PM Modi said during the virtual address as spoke about the revival of the economy.
PM's address comes as India's coronavirus tally surged to 7.67 lakh cases this morning.
Here are the top quotes from PM's address at India Global Week 2020:
- "India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity. This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming."
- "Atma Nirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world. It is about being self-sustaining and self-generating."
- "The pandemic has once again shown that India's Pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines especially for developing countries."
- "In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India.There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role. The first is- Indian talent. World over, you have seen the contribution of India's talent-force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry and tech professionals! They have been showing the way for decades. India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute. The second factor is India's ability to reform and rejuvenate. Indians are natural reformers! History has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic."
- "India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunites India does today."
- "There are many possibilities and opportunities in various sunrise sectors in India. Our reforms in agriculture provide a very attractive investment opportunity to invest in storage and logistics."
- "We have brought reforms in the MSME sector. A booming MSME sector will also complement big industry. There are investment opportunities in the defence sector."
- "Now, there are more opportunities for private investment in space sector. This will mean greater access to commercial use of space tech for the benefit of people."
- "Thanks to technology, every penny has reached the beneficiaries directly. The relief includes: providing free cooking gas, cash in the bank accounts, free food grains to millions of people and many other things."
- "Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery."
- "During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as: total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, bold tax reforms including the GST."
- "When India talks of revival it is: Revival with care, Revival with compassion, Revival which is sustainable- both for the environment and the economy."