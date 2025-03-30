PM Modi Dedicates 100% Electrified Rail Network In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 100 per cent electrification of the rail network of Indian Railways in Chhattisgarh on Sunday by pressing a remote button in Mohbhatta village of Bilaspur district of the state, where he dedicated several other projects in key sectors.

With a focus on improving connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of seven railway projects with a total length of 108 km and dedicated to the nation the three railway projects with a total length of 111 km, worth over Rs 2,690 crore.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur- Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud through remote control.

These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity, and enhance social and economic growth across the region.

With the inauguration of these multiple railway projects as part of this transformative journey to attain Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030, Chhattisgarh has successfully achieved the complete electrification of its Broad Gauge (BG) railways, marking a significant milestone.

Indian Railways has set forth an ambitious vision to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030, with electrification of all Broad Gauge (BG) networks across the nation as its cornerstone.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the wide-ranging advantages of this initiative. He mentioned that multiple rail projects worth Rs 40,000 crore are underway in Chhattisgarh.

Emphasising the availability of funds, he noted that Rs 7,000 crore has been earmarked in this year's budget to improve the state's rail connectivity.

The Prime Minister also stated that faster train speeds and shorter travel times between stations are among the immediate benefits

Recently, the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh attained full electrification of their BG networks, with Uttarakhand's 347-kilometer route expected to lower transportation costs.

Presently, seven railway zones, including ECoR, North Central Railway (NCR), and Central Railway (CR), have accomplished the goal of 100 percent electrification.

Furthermore, the electrification of 1,170 kilometers of BG routes within Chhattisgarh will bolster train capacity, curtail dependence on imported crude oil, conserve foreign exchange, and lower operational and maintenance expenditures for electric locomotives.

Chhattisgarh holds a pivotal position in India's railway operations. The state, which falls under the jurisdictions of the South East Central Railway (SECR) and East Coast Railway (ECoR), boasts the highest freight loading in the country, making it a cornerstone of railway revenue generation.

Key railway stations include Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, and Korba. Notably, Bilaspur-situated on the Mumbai-Howrah main line-is the state's largest railway hub, linking major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

A variety of trains, including the Durg-Jagdalpur Express, Chhattisgarh Express, and Kalinga Utkal Express, ensure efficient connectivity both within and beyond the state.

