"Enhance Spirit Of Togetherness And Brotherhood": PM's Message On Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

'Enhance Spirit Of Togetherness And Brotherhood': PM's Message On Eid

"May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," PM Modi tweeted. (File photo)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

 "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," the prime minister tweeted.

Also Read

.