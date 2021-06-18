PM Modi Condoles Death Of Zambia's First President Kenneth Kaunda

Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, PM Modi tweeted (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Thursday at the death of Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda, and said he was a respected world leader and statesman.

Zambia's president Edgar Lungu announced on Facebook Thursday evening that Kaunda, a champion of African independence, has died at the age of 97.

In a tweet PM Modi said, "Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, a respected world leader and statesman. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zambia."

