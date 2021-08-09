PM Modi Highlights 5 Principles On Maritime Security At UN Security Council

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level United Nations Security Council open debate on enhancing maritime security and the need for international cooperation in this field.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister chaired the open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation" via video conferencing.

The meeting is being attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations.

The open debate was focused on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime in the past. However, this is the first time that maritime security is being discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

