Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called up His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

"Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life," tweeted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi has wished the Dalai Lama many times in the past but it did not happen last year after the faceoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector.