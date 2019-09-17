'Precious Moments': PM Modi Shares Old Photographs On Birthday

PM Modi also shared the link where people can upload their memories with him.

On his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared several of his old photographs on Twitter, and has asked people to share their memories with him on his website.

"Reliving precious moments and special memories," he said, adding that he has been receiving old photos from his friends.

"I have been receiving many old photos from various friends. I am sharing few such photos with a request- if you have such memories, kindly share them with me," he added.

Ahead of his 69th birthday, PM Modi landed in Gujarat last night. He flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district this morning to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.

He celebrated his birthday with his mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He had lunch with his mother and later met his neighbours.

Heeraben, 98, lives in Raisin village with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

After having lunch, PM Modi met his neighbors before he left from his mother's home.

Despite his busy schedule, PM Modi often visits his mother on important days. Soon after winning a massive mandate for a second term in national elections earlier this year, PM Modi had met his mother in Gujarat.

