Prime Minister Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh, Putin Wish PM

Women symbolically celebrate 'Rakshabandhan' with a cut-out of PM Modi on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today and a packed schedule awaits him. Wishes have poured in for the Prime Minister from leaders in India to those abroad, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There are several events lined up today to celebrate PM Modi's birthday, the most notable perhaps being the historic Project Cheetah mission wherein the PM will release eight cheetahs arriving from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to launch the National Logistic Policy today at Vigyan Bhawan. The logistic policy is aimed at bringing down the logistic costs and improving the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market.

Another campaign set to begin today is the BJP's "unity in diversity" festivals to be organised in "all districts". It is a fortnight-long "seva" campaign to mark the PM's birthday and will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's Birthday:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 17, 2022 08:24 (IST) Blood Donation Drives Across 2000 Locations For PM's Birthday: BJP's Tejasvi Surya

Extending wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Tejasvi Surya said that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organising blood donation drives at more than 2000 locations in the country.

"Lakhs of young people will also register on https://eraktkosh.in to donate blood in times of need, creating the largest repository of blood donors in country," he tweeted.

Sep 17, 2022 08:10 (IST) A man of words

A leader and a statesman

A man of his style

A man of Mother India

A motivation for millions, inspiration to all. One & only one @narendramodi

Wishing Modi ji a very Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/hf0sdKHhFm - R. S. Pathania (@pathania_rs) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 08:09 (IST) Cheetahs Land In Gwalior, To Be Released In Madhya Pradesh By PM Soon

The special chartered cargo flight, bringing eight cheetahs from Namibia, lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today, on his birthday.

"The cats are under very mild sedation, but they are not tranquilised. They are all looking great," said Dr Laurie Marker, world's leading expert on cheetahs, who is on the jet with the big cats.

Read about the latest updates on the cheetahs here

Sep 17, 2022 08:05 (IST) PM Modi Extends Wishes For 'Vishwakarma Jayanti'

PM Modi on his birthday wished the country on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. He tweeted, "On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karma yogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty is going to take the country to new heights in the eternity."



Sep 17, 2022 07:43 (IST) Why Putin Couldn't Wish PM Modi For His Birthday At Their Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished "all the best" to his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday on Saturday as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished "all the best" to his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday on Saturday as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Sep 17, 2022 07:43 (IST) Delhi Restaurant To Offer 56-Inch Thali For PM's Birthday Today

To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, a restaurant in Lutyens' Delhi will be serving a 56-inch thali for 10 days, the restaurant owner said. Two lucky winners will also get a chance to visit the Kedarnath shrine as part of the scheme.

Ardor 2.1 restaurant, located in Connaught Place, is famous for its thalis, said its owner Suveett Kalra.

"We are huge fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our restaurant is known for its thalis. The 56-inch thali is an assimilation of 56 dishes culminated into a single thali. It is to commemorate his birthday and to honour what he has done for the country and its citizens," Mr Kalra told PTI.

Read here

Sep 17, 2022 07:40 (IST) BJP Mahila Morcha Organises Nationwide Tree Plantation Drive For PM's Birthday

SEVA PAKHWADA

On the occasion of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi's Birthday, BJP Mahila Morcha is organising nationwide Tree Plantation and Swachh Bharat in Anganwadi centres in every Mandal marking the beginning of #AdarshAnganwadi program. pic.twitter.com/aEm7pkLlWb - BJP Mahila Morcha (@BJPMahilaMorcha) September 17, 2022