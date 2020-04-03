PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Measures To Fight Coronavirus On Call

Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi have been in touch ever since the coronavirus crisis began (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over telephone to discuss various steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 50,000 lives globally.

The two leaders have been in touch ever since the coronavirus crisis started.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed technological cooperation as well as the various steps to deal with the spread of the coronavirus," the Israeli prime minister's media adviser said in a statement.

Mr Netanyahu had earlier reached out to PM Modi requesting him to approve and allow the export of masks and pharmaceuticals to Israel.

The special request was made on March 13 after India decided to stop the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements in view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

"I also spoke to the Prime Minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We are dependent on supply lines from various countries. We are looking into it all the time," Mr Netanyahu had then said addressing a press conference.

India has so far reported 2,547 coronavirus cases with 62 deaths. Israel has reported at least 38 deaths and more than 7,030 infections.