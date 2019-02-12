There Was Power In Vajpayee's Silence Too, Says PM Modi At Unveiling Of Portrait

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 last year at 93 years after a prolonged illness

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee spent a large part of his long political career in the opposition but never deviated from his ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the unveiling of a portrait of the iconic BJP leader in Parliament House on Tuesday.

The life-size portrait was unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

In his tribute to the former prime minister, PM Modi said talking about the greatness of Atal Bihari Vajpayee would take "hours and hours".

"From now, Atal Ji will be forever in the Parliament's Central Hall, inspiring us and blessing us. Atal Ji had a long political career, a large part of that career was spent in Opposition. Yet, he continued raising issues of public interest and never ever deviated from his ideology," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also described him as a legendary orator. "There was power in Atal Ji's speech and there was equal power in Atal Ji's silence. His communication skills were unparalleled. He had a great sense of humour," he said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister for the first time in 1996 for 13 days, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.

He died on August 16 last year at 93 years after a prolonged illness. PM Modi walked four km with the veteran's funeral procession in Delhi.