At Defence Expo, PM Slams 'Laziness, Incompetence, Hidden Motives'

Chennai:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid down the government's roadmap to take India to its goal of being one of key makers and exporters of defence equipment. Inaugurating defence equipment exhibition DefExpo, PM Modi said the government was committed to building defence industrial complex, "with room for everyone".
"We are committed to building two defence industrial corridors - one here in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh. We have also established defence investor cell. Venture capital and startups in defence sector will be encouraged," he said.
Aiming at the previous Congress government, the Prime Minister said, "We have seen damage that laziness, incompetence and hidden motives can cause to the nation. Issues that should have been addressed by previous governments are being addressed now."
The four-day DefExpo this year is focusing on India's ability to successfully manufacture defence systems - a shift from offering foreign firms a platform to showcase products the country could buy. This year's exhibition has been titled "India: the emerging defence manufacturing hub".