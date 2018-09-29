Centre Giving Autonomy To Institutions Like IIMs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a conference attended by Vice Chancellors and Directors of over 350 higher education institutions. The 'Conference on Academic Leadership on Education for Resurgence' is in continuation of the efforts being made by the Ministry for evolving an action plan for transformation of the higher education sector. "The theme of the conference is to deliberate on the challenges facing the Indian education system and to work out a plan for a paradigm shift both in terms of achieving academic outcomes and also in regulation of education.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech's speech: