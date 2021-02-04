PM Modi At Chauri Chaura Centenary: 'Unity Of Our Country Is Priority'

Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident, a turning point in India's Independence movement. PM Modi paid homage to the freedom fighters who took on the British authorities at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur districtc. "We have to pledge that the unity of the country is our priority and its respect above everything. With this feeling, we have to move forward along with each and every people of India," PM Modi said at the inauguration via video conference. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were present at the Chauri Chaura centenary event.
PM Modi also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations. At Thursday's event, 99 people, the descendants of the Chauri Chaura freedom fighters, were honoured.
Centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura incident. https://t.co/X9yixxmrIX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2021
The historic Chauri Chaura incident:
- The "Chauri Chaura" incident took place on 4 February 1922 at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh
- A large group of freedom fighters participating in the Non-cooperation movement, clashed with local police who opened fire
- The locals attacked the police station and set fire to it, killing its occupants
- Mahatma Gandhi, who was completely against violence, stopped the Non-cooperation movement on 12 February the same year
- After an immediate crackdown, the British colonial rulers arrested hundreds of people for the "Chauri Chaura" incident. Mahatma Gandhi was also arrested but later released in February 1924, on grounds of poor health
- Over 200 people were tried on charges of rioting; six of them died in police custody
- The trial lasted eight months; most of those held were sentenced to death
- The Allahabad High Court in April 1923 reviewed the death sentences; 19 were confirmed and 110 were given life sentence