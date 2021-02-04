PM Modi At Chauri Chaura Centenary: 'Unity Of Our Country Is Priority'

PM Modi inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident

Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident, a turning point in India's Independence movement. PM Modi paid homage to the freedom fighters who took on the British authorities at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur districtc. "We have to pledge that the unity of the country is our priority and its respect above everything. With this feeling, we have to move forward along with each and every people of India," PM Modi said at the inauguration via video conference. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were present at the Chauri Chaura centenary event.

PM Modi also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations. At Thursday's event, 99 people, the descendants of the Chauri Chaura freedom fighters, were honoured.

Centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura incident. https://t.co/X9yixxmrIX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2021

The historic Chauri Chaura incident: