'Cared For Me Like A Father': When PM Arranged Yoga Expert For Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has shared a deeply personal account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's empathy and quiet concern for those around him.

Posting on X, Mr Goyal called PM Modi's "deep sense of empathy" one of his most striking qualities. He wrote, "PM's attention to even the smallest details reflects a rare human sensitivity, something I have personally experienced in a way that left a lasting impression on me."

Mr Goyal recalled that he had long suffered from a persistent throat problem, which the Prime Minister had noticed during official meetings. "Modi ji noticed that during meetings I would frequently sip water," he wrote, adding that the PM advised him to drink lukewarm water and even ensured it was provided for him during discussions. "It was such a thoughtful gesture," Mr Goyal said.

The minister went on to describe an incident during a late evening meeting when his throat began troubling him. "Suddenly, Modi ji interrupted and asked, 'Piyush, do you want to get your throat treated?' Then he advised me to try yoga therapy. I agreed without hesitation, and the meeting continued," Mr Goyal recounted.

Later that night, Piyush Goyal discussed the matter with his family and considered looking for a yoga instructor. The following morning, he received an unexpected call from the Prime Minister's residence. "The Prime Minister had arranged a yoga expert for me," Mr Goyal said, adding that when he offered to send a vehicle for the specialist, he was told it was unnecessary as "the Prime Minister had already made all the arrangements."

Reflecting on the moment, Mr Goyal said he was "stunned," adding that "giving advice is one thing, but personally arranging help is something else entirely."

Piyush Goyal concluded his post by saying, "I had lost my father many years ago, but that day, I truly felt as though Modi ji was caring for me like a father."

PM Modi turns 75 on September 17.