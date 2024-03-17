PM Asks Ministers To Work On Roadmap For New Government: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projecting confidence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, has asked his ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for a new government. The BJP is hoping for a third straight term in power in the elections that were announced yesterday by the Election Commission. The polls will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results are due on June 4.

Sources said at a cabinet meeting this morning, PM Modi asked the ministers to meet secretaries and other officials of their department to discuss the agenda.

PM Modi has already announced multiple goals for a third term -- including making India the world's third largest economy by boosting the manufacturing sector, increasing control over supply chains, and creating jobs.

Last month, replying to a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha during the budget session, PM Modi said he was confident that in the third term of the NDA, India will become the world's third-largest economy, up from its current fifth position.

PM Modi has also predicted that his third term will see a rise in women power.

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections today by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

The BJP has exuded confidence that the Narendra Modi government will be back for a third consecutive term this year with a massive mandate. The Prime Minister has predicted that his party will win 370 seats, the NDA 400.

(With PTI)