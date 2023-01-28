PM Modi Arrives In Key Gujjar Area In Rajasthan

PM Modi arrived at the Dabok Udaipur airport in a special aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Rajasthan's Malaseri to attend an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gujjar community.

The programme will be held at Malaseri Dungri village, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The village is 60 km from Bhilwara.

Prime Minister Modi will address the ceremony commemorating 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

PM Modi arrived at the Dabok Udaipur airport in a special aircraft and from there he reached Malaseri by helicopter.

Sources in the BJP, which is in opposition in Rajasthan, said the prime minister's visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

The Gujjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)