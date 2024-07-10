PM Modi Arrives In Austria, 1st Visit By Indian PM In Over 40 Years

Prime Minister Modi will call on the President of the Republic of Austria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges.

It is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in over 40 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983.

Prime Minister Modi will call on the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, Modi on Sunday said that the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

Modi's remark came a day after Austrian Chancellor Nehammer posted on 'X', "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna." "This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian chancellor said.

Responding to Nehammer, Modi said, "Thank you, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation." "The shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law form the bedrock upon which we will build an ever closer partnership," he said.

