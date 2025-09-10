PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Aid For Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab as he reviewed the situation and damage in the state, which was battling its worst deluge since 1988.

PM Modi announced the assistance for the border state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

PM Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the central government will make all efforts to address the situation.

Earlier, he took stock of the flood situation and also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Conducted an aerial review of the floods in Punjab. Authorities are working round-the-clock, assisting those impacted. Our thoughts are with the people in this challenging time." The PM, in another post, said the central government was committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance.

PM Modi, who was on a day-long visit to Punjab and its neighbouring Himachal Pradesh to review the flood situation in the two states, landed in Gurdaspur -- one of the worst affected districts in the state -- after conducting the aerial survey.

Prior to this, the PM visited Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state.

PM Modi chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives in the district.

PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in the border state.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian were also present in the official meeting.

In the meeting, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha shared details about extensive damage caused by floods in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not part of the meeting as he was indisposed. He was hospitalised last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

The death toll due to the devastating floods in Punjab stands at 52 while crops on 1.91 lakh hectares have been damaged.

Ahead of the PM visit, the AAP government had demanded from PM Modi to announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the state.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On Monday, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said Punjab has over Rs 12,000 crore in the disaster management fund and urged the Centre to relax norms to utilize the funds.

PM Modi also announced that children orphaned due to the recent floods would be extended comprehensive support under the PM Cares for Children scheme.

The PM emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people in recovering.

This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF (PM National Relief Fund), and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on project mode, as per specific proposal from the state government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with MNRE (Ministry of new and renewable energy) for solar panels and support will be facilitated for micro irrigation under 'per drop more crop' guidelines.

The PM expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the union government will work closely with the state governments in this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

He also met families from Punjab who were affected by the calamities and floods, expressing his complete solidarity with all those who had suffered and expressed deep sorrow who had lost their close ones.

The PM stated that all assistance under disaster management rules are being made including advance disbursements to the states. The central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the central teams.

The union government has also sent inter-ministerial teams to Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

During the meeting with the flood-affected farmers, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar showed a bunch of damaged paddy due to foods to the PM to emphasise the extensive damage caused to crops.

A group of farmers from flood-hit areas also expressed their problems caused by the deluge with PM Modi patiently hearing them.

"Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under 'Special Project' submitted by the state government for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, the Centre said in a statement.

Government schools damaged in the floods will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the state government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines, it added.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' programme.

This will be aimed at repairing damaged recharge structures and constructing additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability, it said.

PM Modi praised the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, the Army, the State administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab also aggravated the flooding situation.

The state government has estimated a loss of over Rs 13,000 crore because of the floods that ravaged the state.

A total of 2,097 villages have been impacted because of the floods, with the maximum villages in the Gurdaspur district at 329.

The worst-affected districts are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, and Pathankot.

According to the state government officials, over 3.88 lakh people have been affected across 15 districts.

