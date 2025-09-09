PM Modi Announces Rs 1,500-Crore Aid For Disaster-Hit Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi, who took stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state, also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He first conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and then held a meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

In the meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, BJP leaders, affected families, and people engaged in rescue services in Kangra, PM Modi assured all help for the restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

The financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore will be the advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

PM Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on their feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of mini kits for livestock.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

The Centre has already sent inter-ministerial teams to Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

PM Modi also met families affected by the calamity. He expressed condolences and deep sorrow to those who lost their relatives. A photograph of the prime minister holding 11-month-old Neetika, the lone survivor in her family, has also gone viral on the internet.

PM Modi said that the Centre will work closely with the Himachal Pradesh government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

Recognizing the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, he said, and added that geotagging of damaged houses will be done under the PM Awas Yojana to assess the damage accurately and ensure faster delivery of aid.

He said all assistance under disaster management rules is being made, including advance disbursements to the states. He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, the Army, the state administration, and other service-oriented organisations in relief and response work.

The central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the central teams, he said.

PM Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Centre will make all efforts to address the situation.

Earlier, he also watched a presentation on the prevailing situation in Himachal Pradesh state after cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains destroyed in the state, and was briefed about the same.

Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 to September 8, and 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Out of the 370 fatalities, 205 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 43 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and nine from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 165 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, 619 roads, including four national highways, were closed in the state, and 1748 power transformers and 461 water supply schemes were disrupted.

The monsoon has caused significant damage, with a total of 6,344 houses, 461 shops, and factories being fully or partially affected, besides massive damage to government and private lands.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Chief Minister Sukhu said he would urge the prime minister to grant relaxation in the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate the grant of forest land to people who have been rendered landless due to the monsoon disaster.

Mr Sukhu said he would urge PM Modi to initiate discussions on the formulation of a strategy for sustainable development in hill states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)