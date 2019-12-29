PM, Other Leaders' Tribute To Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Uma Bharti, whohad taken the Sanyasa Deeksha from the seer in 1992,called him a "rarest of rare" saint, revered by people from across sections of the society.

PM Modi remembered Swami Vishwesha Teertha as a "powerhouse of service and spirituality".

New Delhi:

Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a "powerhouse of service and spirituality" who will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he remembered the chief of Pejavara Mutt who died this morning after battling an illness. Swami Vishwesha Teertha was the 33rd head of the Pejawar mutt which is one among the "Ashta" Mutts of Udupi in Karnataka.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, sharing his pictures with the 88-year-old pontiff.

Calling Swami Vishwesha Teertha's death as an irreparable loss to the spiritual world, Home Minister Amit Shah said swamiji's selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels. 

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels," he tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted:

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti was among those who came to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt this morning. Ms Bharti, who had taken the Sanyasa Deeksha from the seer in 1992, called him a "rarest of rare" saint, revered by people from across sections of the society. "My guru is a karma yogi and he taught all of us to become karma yogis," she said, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal region, was among the state leaders who expressed grief over the pontiff's death. "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain".

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, tweeted:

The Karnataka government has announced a three-day state mourning. His last rites will be performed at the Vidyapeethahere, founded by him.

