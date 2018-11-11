PM Modi, Amit Shah Created Atmosphere Of Intolerance: Arun Shourie

Mr Shourie told reporters that media should think about its implications (File)

Former Union minister Arun Shourie Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of creating an atmosphere of "intolerance" in the country.

"Modi and Shah have created an atmosphere of intolerance in the country. Media should think about its implications and should openly speak about this," Mr Shourie said at a programme at Pink City Press Club in Jaipur.

He said when leaders create such an atmosphere, local goons too follow them in acts like gagging media but the media should throw light on them.

In the age of internet, he said, journalists should find ways to reach out to maximum number of people, reveal truth and raise voice on matters of public good.

Targeting the centre on demonetisation, Mr Shourie, a former BJP leader, said the exercise to junk a bulk of currency in circulation in November 2016 was the "biggest money laundering scheme".

The government has defended the decision, saying it helped increase the tax base and formalised the Indian economy.