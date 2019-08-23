'Corruption, Dynasty, Looting Reined In Like Never Before': PM In France

PM Modi speaks at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

In ''New India'', the noose is tightening on corruption, nepotism, loot of public money and terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, addressing the Indian community in France.

"India is racing ahead not because of Modi... it is because of the stamp of approval that the people of India have given in forms of their vote," PM Modi said to a large gathering at the Unesco Headquarters in Paris.

PM Modi said his new government had been in place for only 75 days. "Already you have seen the bold decisions taken, record work being done in parliament. The 100-day milestone is yet to arrive. Mind you, the first 50-75 days are generally taken to plan things and get greetings and congratulatory calls, but you all can see the intent of the government of the day... And that India means business."

He appeared to make a reference to the government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 as he said: "In India, there is no place for temporary in India, it took 70 long years to remove 'temporary'. We have come forward, and we will complete our goals as early as possible."

PM Modi is in France as part of his three-nation five-day visit till Monday. From France, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain before returning to Paris for the G7 Summit.

