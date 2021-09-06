PM Meets Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval To Discuss Afghanistan

PM Modi met top leaders at his residence to discuss Afghanistan crisis. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The meeting comes on the heels of the Taliban claims of total control over Afghanistan with a key battle at Panjshir Valley, where the Afghan National Resistance Front had their base.

Forces led by former vice president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, have been fighting the Taliban from this base in the mountains.

"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference in Kabul.

The Afghan National Resistance Front, however, denied the Taliban claims . "The road in the Panjshir Valley is with the Taliban. However, fighting continues in the sub-valleys," they told NDTV.

"We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails," the Front also tweeted.

PM Modi has formed a high-level group to focus on the immediate priorities of India in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Sources said the group comprises foreign minister S Jaishankar, Mr Doval and other senior officials. The group has been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and the international reactions to it.

Evacuations from the war-torn nation, where thousands were desperate to skip Taliban rule, came to an end on August 31.