PM Chairs Meet On National Education Policy, Pushes For Hybrid Learning

Pushing for the adoption of technology in delivering formal education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure to technology in school-going children. While chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said that in the two years since its launch, it has seen many initiatives being unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity, and quality, as laid down under the policy.

The policy has given a big push to online learning with higher education institutions being allowed to run full-fledged online courses and the permissible limit of online content being raised to 40%.

The PM suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing.

From special efforts to track out of school children and bring them back into the mainstream, to the introduction of multiple entries and exits in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country, he said.