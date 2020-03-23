PM, Amit Shah Pay Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev On Shaheed Diwas

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru stating that the nation will always remember their sacrifices for the country.

"On Shaheed Diwas I bow down to the great sons of mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The country will always be grateful for their sacrifice for the country. Jai Hind!" the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Paying tribute to the three freedom fighters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country.

"Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajguru did not just fight for the country's independence while they were alive but through their sacrifice the passion of own-rule in the hearts of the countrymen. These three patriots are immortal symbols of the Independence Movement who will forever inspire us for service and unity to the nation," Mr Shah said.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to the three freedom fighters.

"Hundreds of salutations to Shaheed Bhagat Singhji, Rajguruji and Sukhdevji who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence," Gandhi's tweet, translated from Hindi, read.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the three freedom fighters.

Annually, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar the Indian Revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931.

They were found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the prominent social thinker and politician, Ram Manohar Lohia, on his 110th birth anniversary and appreciated his thoughts and services related to social empowerment.

"A big tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji, a prominent socialist thinker and popular politician, on his birth anniversary. His thoughts related to social empowerment and service will always inspire the countrymen," PM Modi tweeted.