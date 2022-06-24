Plea "To Keep Pot Boiling": Supreme Court's Big Order In 2002 Riots Case

The appeal was filed under the "dictation of someone", the Supreme Court said

Plea 'To Keep Pot Boiling': Supreme Court's Big Order In 2002 Riots Case

Appeal filed under the "dictation of someone", the Supreme Court said

New Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected an appeal against exoneration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 2002 Gujarat riots case. The appeal by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence, was "devoid of merits", the court said

Here are top five observations by the court:

  1. Quoting from the Special Investigation Team's arguments, the court said the plea was filed "to keep the pot boiling" for "ulterior design".

  2. All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law, the court said.

  3. The appeal was filed under the "dictation of someone", the Supreme Court said in its verdict.

  4. The court said most of the content in the plea based on the versions of others and found to be "replete with falsehood".

  5. The court said the petitioner's arguments border on "undermining the integrity and sincerity" of the probe team's members and question the "wisdom" of Supreme Court.



Comments
.