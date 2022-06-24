Plea 'To Keep Pot Boiling': Supreme Court's Big Order In 2002 Riots Case

Quoting from the Special Investigation Team's arguments, the court said the plea was filed "to keep the pot boiling" for "ulterior design".

All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law, the court said.

The appeal was filed under the "dictation of someone", the Supreme Court said in its verdict.

The court said most of the content in the plea based on the versions of others and found to be "replete with falsehood".