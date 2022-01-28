Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Ban On Publication Of Film 'Why I Killed Gandhi'

The petitioner has sought to ensure that all films, media being released on OTT platforms are certified

A plea filed has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking prohibition of any exhibition or publication of the film "Why I killed Gandhi" or any of its contents in any manner whatsoever on any OTT platform or social media.

The petition also sought to direct the respondents to remove all contents of the film "Why I killed Gandhi" from all online platforms.

The petition filed by one, Sikarndar Behl, through advocate Anuj Bhandari, also sought direction to the Respondent to bring in force such regulations/guidelines to effectively regulate the content being published on the OTT platform.

The petitioner has also sought to ensure that all the films and media being released on the OTT platforms are regulated, certified, and censured by the Respondent Board or any other Board/ Authority formed specifically for the said purpose.

According to the petitioner, the movie titled "Why I killed Gandhi" has been produced by Kalyaani Singh under the banner of Rights Media International.

The petitioner said that the movie "Why I killed Gandhi" is based on the murder of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse and the court trial which thereof, and the movie attempts to tarnish the image of Mahatma Gandhi and at the same time glorify Nathuram Godse.

The trailer of the movie "Why I killed Gandhi" was released for public viewing on January 22, the petition said.