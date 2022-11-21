'Playing Defame To Inflame Politics': Congress On PM Modi's Remark

Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to awaken the nation's conscience.

The Congress today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming the PM is "rattled" and indulging in his typical "defame to inflame" brand of politics.

In an apparent reference to Gandhi during an address in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, Modi said those who have been thrown out of power were taking out foot marches to get back to power.

Responding to this, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to awaken the nation's conscience to growing economic inequalities, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

Anyone who shares these concerns, believes in the Gandhian way and is committed to the Constitution in letter and spirit is welcome to join the Yatra, he said.

"The PM is indulging in his typical 'defame to inflame' brand of politics while criticising the Yatra. He is clearly desperate and rattled by the response over the past 75 days. How can anyone whose organisation actively opposed Bharat Chhodo in 1942 understand Bharat Jodo in 2022," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

In his Surendranagar address, Modi said, "Some people are doing foot march to get back to power. They are also taking along those who had stalled the Narmada project for 40 years through litigation and kept Gujarat thirsty for 40 years." "In this election, the people of Gujarat will punish those who are doing this padyatra. People will also punish those who were against the Narmada project," he said, without taking any names.

Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

