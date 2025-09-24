PLA Insurgent Arrested For Ambush On Assam Rifles In Manipur, Raids Going On

Security forces have arrested the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on Assam Rifles personnel in Nambol that left two soldiers dead and five others injured. The operation also led to the seizure of a substantial arsenal of weapons.

The breakthrough came in the early hours of Tuesday, following a meticulously planned joint operation conducted by District Police Imphal West, Bishnupur Police, and the 33 Assam Rifles. The forces zeroed in on and arrested Khundongbam Ojit Singh (47), alias Keilal, a resident of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai in Imphal West.

A Repeat Offender with Direct Link to Attack

Singh is no stranger to the security apparatus. Identified as a former cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), he has a history of militant involvement, having been arrested previously in 2007. During intensive interrogation following his latest arrest, Singh confessed to his direct role in the September 19 ambush at Sabal Leikai. He admitted that he continues to operate for the outlawed outfit and provided crucial details about the attack, where militants opened fire on Assam Rifles troops before escaping towards the Loktak Lake area.

Arms Haul Prevents Future Attacks

Acting on Singh's disclosures, the joint team launched a follow-up search operation, resulting in the recovery of a dangerous cache of arms and ammunition. The seized items include:

Four high-caliber rifles: 1 A4 rifle, 1 HK rifle, and 2 AK-series rifles.

An INSAS rifle used by security forces, indicating possible theft or loot.

A total of 14 magazines for the various rifles.

A significant stock of ammunition: 170 rounds of AK ammunition, 216 rounds of M16 ammunition, and 67 rounds of INSAS ammunition.

Three lathode shells.

Personal items including a mobile phone, wallet, and Aadhaar card.

Ongoing Manhunt for Accomplices

A senior police official stated that the arrest and recovery have provided critical momentum to the investigation. "This was a precise operation based on solid intelligence. The confession of the prime accused has given us clear leads. Raids are ongoing at several locations to trace and apprehend the other militants involved in the ambush," the official confirmed.

The September 19 attack, which claimed the lives of two Assam Rifles personnel and injured five others, had sent shockwaves through Bishnupur district and put security agencies across Manipur on high alert. This successful operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between different security forces in maintaining law and order in the state