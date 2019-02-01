6,000 To Farmers Just A Mark Of Respect: Piyush Goyal To NDTV On Budget

The interim budget presented in the morning has been vehemently criticised by various leaders of the Congress and the other opposition parties.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 01, 2019 22:41 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget today.


New Delhi: 

Union minister Piyush Goyal today said the Rs 6000 cash transfer to the farmers, which has been criticized through the day by the opposition, was just an "initial measure" meant as a "mark of respect" to farmers. Efforts are on to find a "sustainable solution" to the problems the farm sector is facing, he said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the big ticket announcement was an "insult" to the country's farmers and accused the government of using the budget as an election pitch.

"We are looking at sustainable measures to help farmers. This Rs 6,000 is just a mark of respect," Mr Goyal told NDTV.

Interim BudgetPiyush GoyalNarendra Modi

