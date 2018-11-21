Piyush Goyal In Rajasthan Targets Congress, Says It Made Hollow Promises

Congress failed on every developmental work when it was in power, said Piyush Goyal.

Congress could not think beyond corruption, casteism and dynastic politics when it was in power, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

"All Congress has is a history of casteism and dynastic politics along with corruption. There are several incomplete promises of the Congress that I am fulfilling," the Union Minister said.

"We are not a kind of government that makes false promises. The Congress has done the politics of making promises while the BJP is working with an aim of development," he added.

He further said that the Congress failed on every developmental work when it was in power.

"The Congress has always made hollow promises to people, they have not done anything during its tenure in the country, while the BJP has implemented various public welfare schemes, which are directly benefitting people," he added.

He appreciated the work done by incumbent Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and said, "Vasundhara Raje has provided electricity, water and LED bulbs to people. Food at lowest price is also being provided to the needy people during the Ms Raje's tenure in the state."

Mr Goyal assured that every citizen in India will have their own house by August 15, 2022.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building an India where every family will possess its own house by 2022 that will mark 75 years of Independence will be achieved soon. Every person will get his/her own house with basic facilities like proper water, electricity, and toilets," he said.

Talking of the lack of rail connectivity in Tonk, the Union Railway minister said, "There are several incomplete and hollow promises of the Congress that I have inherited and they are being taken up one by one. We will get the survey done in Tonk and announce the project as per the proper system."

The Union Minister also exuded confidence that the BJP would again form government in Rajasthan under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje.

The Assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7 while the counting of votes will take place on December 11.