The train, from Agartala to Deoghar in Jharkhand, will start running from July 14 (Representational)

A new weekly train from Agartala to Deoghar in Jharkhand will be flagged off on July 6 by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman said.



Although the train will be flagged off from Agartala on July 6, its regular service will begin from July 14, he said in a statement yesterday.

The train was one of BJPs pre-election assurances to assist thousands of devotees of Anukul Thakur to visit their holy place at Deoghar.