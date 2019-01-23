Ahead Of Interim Budget, Piyush Goyal Gets Charge Of Finance Ministry

The Interim Budget will be presented on February 1, after nine days.

All India | | Updated: January 23, 2019 21:24 IST
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the temporary charge of the Finance Ministry just days ahead of the Interim Budget, with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the US for treatment.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios," a Rashtrapati Bhavan press release said.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley be designated as Minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs," the release added.

