2 Men Set Themselves On Fire To Protest Disposal Of Union Carbide Waste

Two men set themselves ablaze in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur on Friday during a protest against the disposal of hazardous waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory. The men suffered burn injuries and have been hospitalised.

Over 300 tonnes of the hazardous waste had been stored in the factory since the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 and had been moved in 12 containers to Pithampur in Dhar district for scientific disposal on Wednesday. Residents, under the banner of 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti', had called a bandh on Friday to protest against the planned incineration of the waste which, they claimed, would harm the local people and environment.

During the bandh, which saw shops and markets remaining closed in the town, the two men - aged around 40 - poured an inflammable liquid on their bodies and set themselves ablaze, witnesses said.

Police also carried out a lathicharge to disperse some protesters after they blocked a key road.

Pithampur has a population of about 1.75 lakh and its industrial area has nearly 700 factories.

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra assured residents that there is no reason to worry.

"The protest over the disposal of the Union Carbide waste led to law and order issues today. Police and authorities are controlling them. No steps will be taken without taking local residents into confidence. The disposal is taking place using scientific methods and under the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court. There is no question of keeping anyone in the dark," he said.

A similar message was also given by Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has made it clear that the Union Carbide water will not be disposed of without the consent of Pithanpur. A meeting was held on this yesterday as well. Thus, there is no need for people to be anxious or try and take the law into their hands. The lives and well-being of the people is the top priority of the government," he said.

Protesters, however, questioned why the waste wasn't incinerated in Bhopal itself or sent abroad.

High Court Order

At least 5,479 persons had died and thousands were left with long-lasting health issues after methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal on the night of December 2-3, 1984.

The waste stayed in the factory for 40 years and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on December 3 last year, pulled up the state government for not clearing it despite directives from various courts, including the Supreme Court. Rapping authorities for the "state of inertia", it had set a four-week deadline for the waste to be removed.

Why Pithampur?

Officials have said the waste disposal plant in Pithampur is the only state-of-the-art incineration plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The waste will be burned on a special wooden platform 25 feet above the ground and strict scientific protocols will be followed to ensure there is no environmental contamination. Tests will be carried out to determine the best time to incinerate the waste based on factors like the season and ambient temperature.

At a speed of 90 kg/hour, it will take approximately 153 days to dispose of all 337 tonnes of waste and 51 days if the speed is increased to 270 kg an hour.