Kerala Government's Big Move Against Governor Amid War Of Words

Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet voted to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor as Chancellor. File

Kerala's Left-led government today decided to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Chancellor of universities in a sharply escalating confrontation that has been building up for days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet voted to bring in an ordinance or special order to remove the Governor from the post. The move comes after Mr Khan asked the vice chancellors of all nine universities in the state to resign.

The state cabinet is planning to bring in an expert in place of the Chancellor.